Attorney General Mark R. Herring today announced a new package of legislation to protect racial, ethnic and religious minorities and other vulnerable communities in Virginia from hate crimes. A new website (www.NoHateVA.com) now provides resources for vulnerable individuals and communities.
On Feb. 10, Alexandria City Public Schools will induct five outstanding athletes into the Hall of Fame, including a basketball player from the all-black Parker Gray High School who went on to coach for the Olympics, a star player in the 1971 State Championship football team and a highly successful track / cross country coach and former Athletic Director of T. C. Williams High School.
All City of Alexandria recreation facilities, including the Chinquapin Park Recreation Center, the Torpedo Factory Art Center and Jerome Buddie Ford Recreation Center, will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. In addition, all recreation classes and sport programs are canceled for Saturday, Jan. 14, due to expected inclement weather.
Dr. Margaret Leary, professor of information technology at the Alexandria Campus of Northern Virginia Community College and director of NOVA’s Cybersecurity Program, has been named a 2017 Outstanding Faculty of the Year by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
The Dairy Godmother in Del Ray is closing for good. Owner Liz Davis posted a letter yesterday on their website, saying the frozen custard shop will not be reopening after their annual month-long winter break. Their last day of the season was Jan. 8.