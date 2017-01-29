  • ARCHIVES (Current Year)

BREAKING NEWS

Virginia Officials Protest Trump Executive Order Banning Immigrants

January 28, 2017

As officials at Dulles International Airport protested U.S. President Donald Trump's Executive Order banning immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, a federal district judge in the Eastern District of New York has granted a stay. Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring went to Dulles today to express their support for immigrants entering the United States through the airport.

Read More »
TOP STORIES

Alexandrians March To Protest Alt Right

January 29, 2017

Staff Report alexandrianews.org Approximately 100 people marched from Alexandria’s Christ’s Church this morning to 1001 King Street to protest Richard Spencer and his Alt Right movement coming to Old Town. Those who live in Alexandria have expressed their concern about Spencer renting the second-floor townhouse at 1001 King Street since a Jan. 12 article in

Read More »

Virginia Senate Sets 2025 Deadline For Alexandria To Address Combined Sewer Overflow

January 27, 2017

By Virginia Senator Adam Ebbin (D-30) – The Virginia Senate has advanced legislation to establish an extremely aggressive timeline for the City of Alexandria to address concerns over its Combined Sewer Overflow. The original proposal that imposed an impossible deadline and stripped the City of $115 million per year in state funding was averted.

Read More »

Jury Recommends Sentence In Rashad Adkins Murder Case

January 27, 2017

On Jan. 26, a jury convicted Rashad Adkins of two felonies relating to a murder that occurred in the 700 block of N. Fayette Street on July 2, 2015. Today, the jury reconvened and recommended that Adkins serve the following sentence: 40 years in the penitentiary for Second Degree Murder, and three years for Use of a Firearm in the Commission of Murder. The sentencing hearing is currently scheduled for March 23.

Read More »

Governor McAuliffe Announces Virginia Advances In Annual Workforce Development Rankings

January 27, 2017

Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced that Virginia rose from fourth to second in the Atlantic region in a recent analysis of state workforce development activities conducted by Site Selection Magazine. Among the eight states that were ranked, Virginia scored ahead of highly competitive states such as Florida, North Carolina, Maryland, and Delaware, and tied with

Read More »

School Board Votes To Approve New Elementary Boundaries

January 27, 2017

The Alexandria City School Board last night by a vote 8-1 approved new elementary school attendance boundaries for the Alexandria City Public School system, Board member Bill Campbell cast the lone "no" vote.

Read More »
OTHER NEWS

Metro Updates Service Plan For Next SafeTrack Surge On The Blue Line

January 27, 2017

Metro will resume around-the-clock SafeTrack surge work Feb. 11, with an 18-day shutdown on the Blue Line between Rosslyn and Pentagon stations. Metro today announced a change to the way trains will operate during the surge as an effort to minimize customer impact.

Read More »

Twenty-two Hotels, Nine Restaurants In Washington Metro Area Named AAA/CAA Four And Five Diamond Rated

January 27, 2017

Continuing a more than 80-year tradition, 22 local hotels and nine restaurants received the AAA/CAA Four and Five Diamond® Ratings, the AAA’s highest designations for hotels and restaurants during the past 12 months. Across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, these select properties represent the upper echelon of the hospitality industry.

Read More »

AVFD Outstanding Volunteer Awards

January 26, 2017

AVFD Outstanding Volunteer Awards were presented to Firefighter Mark H. Souder and Past Treasurer Everett W. (Willie) Squires, at the Annual Meeting of the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., held at Alexandria Fire Department Station 202 on Wednesday evening, Jan. 18, 2017.

Read More »

Memorial Service For Patricia Thomas-Semonian Scheduled For Friday, January 27

January 25, 2017

Patricia Thomas-Semonian passed away after a long illness on Dec. 16, 2016, in the Thetford House Assisted Living Facility with her husband, Alexandria Clerk of Court Ed Semonian, by her side. A Memorial Service will be held in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Alexandria, 2932 King Street, on Friday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m.

Read More »

Deputy Chief Gittins Receives Del Ray Business Association STAR Award

January 25, 2017

The Del Ray Business Association presented the 2016 STAR Award in the public service category to Alexandria Police Deputy Chief Dianne Gittins.

Read More »
MENU