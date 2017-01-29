Virginia Officials Protest Trump Executive Order Banning Immigrants
As officials at Dulles International Airport protested U.S. President Donald Trump's Executive Order banning immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, a federal district judge in the Eastern District of New York has granted a stay. Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring went to Dulles today to express their support for immigrants entering the United States through the airport.