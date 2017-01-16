  • ARCHIVES (Current Year)

JMU Student Pleads Guilty To Developing Malicious Software

January 13, 2017

Zachary Shames, 21, of Great Falls, Virginia, pleaded guilty today to charges of aiding and abetting computer intrusions.

Armed D.C. Heroin Dealer Sentenced To Ten Years For Drug Crimes

January 13, 2017

Allen Christopher Morton, 53, of Washington, DC, was sentenced today to 120 months in prison for distributing heroin and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking activity.

Graduate Student Pleads Guilty To Attempting To Entice A Minor

January 13, 2017

Julio Perez-Torres, 26, of Rome, New York, pleaded guilty today to charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Herring Proposes New Tools, Provides Additional Community Resources To Protect Virginians From Hate Crimes

January 13, 2017

Attorney General Mark R. Herring today announced a new package of legislation to protect racial, ethnic and religious minorities and other vulnerable communities in Virginia from hate crimes. A new website (www.NoHateVA.com) now provides resources for vulnerable individuals and communities.

Alexandria Police Make Arrests Related To Cell Phone Robberies

January 13, 2017

The Alexandria Police Department has been investigating robberies of cell phones that occurred recently in Alexandria. Three suspects have been arrested and charged with Robbery.

CVS Health Offers Patients Lowest Cash Price In The Market For Generic Epinephrine Auto-injector

January 12, 2017

Generic epinephrine auto-injector from Impax Laboratories is now available at CVS Pharmacy at cash price 80% lower than EpiPen®.

2017 Inductees Announced For Athletic Hall of Fame

January 14, 2017

On Feb. 10, Alexandria City Public Schools will induct five outstanding athletes into the Hall of Fame, including a basketball player from the all-black Parker Gray High School who went on to coach for the Olympics, a star player in the 1971 State Championship football team and a highly successful track / cross country coach and former Athletic Director of T. C. Williams High School.

Inclement Weather Adjustments For Recreation Facilities, Sports Programs On Saturday, January 14

January 13, 2017

All City of Alexandria recreation facilities, including the Chinquapin Park Recreation Center, the Torpedo Factory Art Center and Jerome Buddie Ford Recreation Center, will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. In addition, all recreation classes and sport programs are canceled for Saturday, Jan. 14, due to expected inclement weather.

T. C. Boys Basketball Forfeits Two Games For Ineligible Player

January 13, 2017

The T. C. Williams High School boys’ varsity basketball team experienced another setback to start their season. The Titans forfeited their first two games for using an ineligible fifth-year player.

NOVA Professor Margaret Leary Named 2017 Outstanding Faculty By SCHEV

January 13, 2017

Dr. Margaret Leary, professor of information technology at the Alexandria Campus of Northern Virginia Community College and director of NOVA’s Cybersecurity Program, has been named a 2017 Outstanding Faculty of the Year by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

Del Ray’s Dairy Godmother Closes

January 13, 2017

The Dairy Godmother in Del Ray is closing for good. Owner Liz Davis posted a letter yesterday on their website, saying the frozen custard shop will not be reopening after their annual month-long winter break. Their last day of the season was Jan. 8.

