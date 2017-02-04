Virginia’s Case Against Immigration Ban Moves Forward
Virginia's lawsuit against President Donald Trump's immigration ban will be moving forward after Judge Leonie M. Brinkema granted Virginia's motion to intervene in the case to challenge the ban. Virginia's participation in the case expands the scope of affected individuals to also include visa holders as well as lawful permanent residents (green card holders). Judge Birkema has ordered the Trump Administration to turn over by Feb. 9 the names of all Virginia residents and visa holders detained or deported under the Executive Order.