Virginia’s Case Against Immigration Ban Moves Forward

February 3, 2017

Virginia's lawsuit against President Donald Trump's immigration ban will be moving forward after Judge Leonie M. Brinkema granted Virginia's motion to intervene in the case to challenge the ban. Virginia's participation in the case expands the scope of affected individuals to also include visa holders as well as lawful permanent residents (green card holders). Judge Birkema has ordered the Trump Administration to turn over by Feb. 9 the names of all Virginia residents and visa holders detained or deported under the Executive Order.

TOP STORIES

Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Franconia

February 3, 2017

Fairfax County police responded to the intersection of Little River Turnpike and Braddock Road around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, for a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a 2002 Ford F150. The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The deceased woman has been identified as Waneta M. Achaj, 58, of Alexandria.

Arlington Man Sentenced To Prison For Child Pornography

February 3, 2017

James Jeffrey Schroeder, 50, of Arlington, a former teacher’s assistant in Texas, was sentenced today to 100 months in prison for receiving and downloading child pornography. Schroeder was also sentenced to 20 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $182,000 in restitution to victims.

Warner Objects To Relaxing Sanctions Against Russia

February 3, 2017

U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, expressed strong objections to the Treasury Department’s announcement that it will make an adjustment to economic sanctions on Russia in order to allow cybersecurity sales from American businesses to the Russian Federal Security Service.

Police Seek Information On Suspicious Subject(s)

February 3, 2017

The Arlington County Police Department is making the public aware of two instances of suspicious subject(s) appearing to follow students in the vicinity of Washington-Lee High School. At this time, no crime has occurred. The police department is investigating these incidents and would like to identify and speak with the subject(s) involved.

Sweet As Sin: The Unwrapped Story Of How Candy Became America’s Favorite Pleasure

February 3, 2017

The Alexandria Black History Museum presents "Sweet As Sin: The Unwrapped Story Of How Candy Became America's Favorite Pleasure" on Feb. 18. Author and historian Susan Benjamin discusses candy’s incredible history, moving from its origins up to the modern era of mass-production. The story of candy is also intertwined with African American history via the sugar cane industry—infamous for its widespread use of enslaved labor and horrific working conditions.

OTHER NEWS

ACLU Affiliates In Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania File FOIA On Execution of Trump’s Immigration Ban

February 3, 2017

FOIA Filed As Part of Coordinated National Campaign With 50 ACLU Affiliates The American Civil Liberties Union affiliates of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania on Thursday filed a coordinated Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with their local U.S. Customs and Border Protection offices to expose how Trump administration officials are interpreting and executing the president’s unconstitutional

70 Restaurants Participate In Alexandria Winter Restaurant Week February 17-26

February 3, 2017

For 10 days and two weekends, 70 Alexandria restaurants—the most participants ever since the launch of Alexandria Restaurant Week—offer a $35 three-course dinner for one OR a $35 dinner for two during Alexandria Winter Restaurant Week, Feb. 17-26, 2017.

Metrorail: Major Track Work This Weekend In Downtown DC; Six Stations Closed

February 2, 2017

Metro is conducting a major work project on the Orange/Silver/Blue lines over the weekend – Saturday, Feb. 4, through Sunday, Feb. 5. Six stations will be closed: Farragut West, McPherson Square, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian, Federal Center SW and Capitol South. Free shuttle buses will replace all trains between Foggy Bottom and Eastern Market stations on Saturday and Sunday.

17th Annual Bowling Benefit Raised Thousands To Help NoVA Special Olympic Athletes

January 31, 2017

Over 250 participants, friends and long-time supporters of Fairfax Adult Softball, Inc. united together on Sunday, January 29th for the 17th Annual Benefit Bowling Tournament to raise funds for Northern Virginia Special Olympics and Fairfax County Park Authority field improvements.

Seven Personal Finance Tips For Renters In Virginia

January 31, 2017

The housing market in Virginia can be brutal, especially the rental housing market. In Virginia, the average cost of housing is extremely expensive, and can easily push your budget over the edge if you’re not careful.

